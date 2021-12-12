Petr Yan proposes the perfect fight for Dominick Cruz after impressive UFC 269 win

Interim UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan has put forth a matchmaking idea after witnessing Dominick Cruz turn in a vintage performance against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269.

According to the Russian star, Jose Aldo vs. Cruz "is the fight to make" at bantamweight. Moments after Cruz's victory, Yan hopped on social media to call for the matchup.

Aldo VS Cruz is fight to make

Cruz had a tremendous showing on the preliminary card of UFC 269. The 36-year-old veteran was almost stopped in the first round, but rallied back in the ensuing rounds to score a unanimous decision victory after 15 minutes of action.

Much like Cruz, Aldo has enjoyed a career resurgence over the past several months. The former longtime UFC featherweight champion was in action last Saturday. He outclassed fellow top contender Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 44 to notch his third consecutive win.

Several years ago, Cruz and Aldo were the main attractions at World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC). Cruz was the promotion's bantamweight champion while Aldo ruled its featherweight division. Both men retained their status as champs when the UFC and the WEC merged in 2011.

Henry Cejudo: Dominick Cruz has the best chance to beat Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling might be in possession of the undisputed bantamweight championship, but Petr Yan is still perceived by many as the division's true champion. After all, the only reason Yan dropped the title was due to a disqualification loss.

According to Henry Cejudo, the fighter with the best chance of beating Yan is Dominick Cruz. During an episode of the Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo said:

"I think Dominick Cruz has the best chance to beat up Petr Yan. You know why? Because of his distance game and the fact that he wrestles. None of these guys wrestle. None of these guys have really forced Petr Yan to actually wrestle, and the way Dominick Cruz mixes it – I’m not saying he could beat Petr Yan, but I’m saying he has the best chance of beating Petr ‘the ugly potato’ Yan, if that makes any sense. That’s actually a damn compliment to Dominick ‘the booze’ Cruz."

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



But ultimately, I think Dominick "Booze 🍻" Cruz has the best chance to beat "Ugly Potato 🥔" Yan in the whole bantamweight division. You heard it here first!



I actually got Jose Baldo (+127) over Rob Font this weekend! But ultimately, I think Dominick "Booze 🍻" Cruz has the best chance to beat "Ugly Potato 🥔" Yan in the whole bantamweight division. You heard it here first!

