PFL's third season on indefinite hiatus

Another day, another organization bites the dust. At least for the foreseeable future. Not too long after Scott Coker and Bellator announced they were postponing 3 more cards; The Professional Fighters League led by Ray Sefo officially announced their season would be put on hold. It was CEO Peter Murray who replaced Carlos Silva in January of 2019, who sent out the press-release of the unfortunate news.

It might in the long run actually cost them their entire season. That's due to the company having a "season" model. It was due to start on May 21st, although they had not yet announced where it would be. With restrictions in travel and safety in mind for everyone they made the seemingly obvious decision. Although it's a painful one, and quite painful at that.

With them being on a time table and having their championships done at the HULU Theater at MSG specifically on New Years, the likelihood of a season has now dwindled drastically. It's another huge financial hit to the organization looked at by many in the MMA community as "the little engine that could".

Not only losing out on making money, but it comes after an off season of major spending and building up of their divisions. It's a double whammy for them. Other organizations can make back what they're going to lose. The PFL won't be afforded that chance.