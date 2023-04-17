Photos: UFC star Henry Cejudo to become a father for the second time 

Former UFC multi-division champion Henry Cejudo has shared wholesome personal news on social media.

'The Messenger' recently took to Instagram to announce that he and his wife Ana Karolina are about to have their second child. The couple had their first child, America, in 2021.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Cejudo on social media:

Well wishes poured in from various MMA fighters in the comments section of Cejudo's post.

Fighters like Tracy Cortez, Kelvin Gastelum and Thiago Santos congratulated 'Triple C' for the amazing news.

Fighters congratulating Henry Cejudo upon the news of him and his wife having a second child

Henry Cejudo has been out of action for nearly three years. 'The Messenger's last UFC outing took place in May 2020 when he took on Dominick Cruz in a bantamweight title fight at UFC 249. The 36-year-old successfully defended his belt by scoring a second-round knockout against Cruz. After the fight, Cejudo announced his retirement from the sport.

But 'Triple C' is now all set to make a comeback. After a three-year hiatus, Cejudo will go up against Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title at UFC 288. The fight will headline the event, which is set to take place on May 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Henry Cejudo speaks about coming out of retirement at UFC 288

Henry Cejudo is one of the most accomplished athletes in the world of combat sports. During his stint in the UFC, 'The Messenger' successfully joined the elite club of fighters to attain champ-champ status by winning both the flyweight and bantamweight titles. The 36-year-old also has an Olympic gold medal in wrestling.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cejudo spoke about his return, saying that after all his accomplishments, he needed some time off to re-kindle the fire to compete inside the octagon again.

"When you've accomplished everything, you've reached everything there is to do in sports, you know what you wanna do? You wanna relax and enjoy it. You're bored...People at times they need that time to rekindle the love of competition. To me, it wasn't necessarily the sport but just having that drive, having that chip.

Check out Cejudo's comments from the 0:45 mark below:

