Polaris 25: Everything you need to know about the fight card and streaming details  

Polaris 25 is the event that will take the UFC's place this weekend. As there is no fight card from the promotion, pay-per-view, or otherwise, fight fans are eager for something to cater their desire to watch a fight. While there is an upcoming boxing match Canelo Álvarez and Jermell Charlo, it isn't enough for some.

In comes Polaris 25, which is the 25th installment of the Polaris Pro Grappling promotion, which hosts no-gi grappling competitions and has featured numerous giants of the sport Craig Jones and Fernando Terere, to name a few. However, it has also attracted notable MMA fighters.

Set to take place tonight, Polaris 25 will be headlined by former UFC bantamweight champion and Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Aljamain Sterling. 'Funk Master' will face fellow mixed martial artist and Olympic freestyle wrestler Mike Grundy, after his original opponent, Nathaniel Wood, withdrew from the bout.

Other prominent competitors on the card include two-time ADCC world champion and two-time IBJJF world champion Kanyan Duarte, Commonwealth Games gold medalist judoka Owen Livesey, former Polaris middleweight grand prix champion Roberto Jimenez, and ADCC world champion Giancarlo Bodoni, among others.

The event is available on UFC Fight Pass and features an 8-man grand prix with a prize of $30,000. The tournament is in an open-weight format, meaning there are no weight classes separating the competitors. Unfortunately, Aljamain Sterling won't take part in the tournament itself.

Instead, he is scheduled for a solitary super-fight against Mike Grundy and nothing more. The event is already underway and its preliminaries have already taken place.

What are some of the results of Polaris 25?

Kanyan Duarte faced Jason Rau, defeating his foe via submission after a slick guard pass that secured the mount position and led to an arm-triangle choke. Meanwhile, Fabricio Andrey defeated Owen Livesey via decision. Furthermore, Izaak Michell handed Roberto Jimenez a decision loss after securing vital points.

However, Giancarlo Bodoni wouldn't take Marcin Maciulewicz to a decision, instead submitting him with a rear-naked choke. This set him up for a semifinal clash with Fabricio Andrey, who bested him by way of decision.