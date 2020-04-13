Post retirement, Daniel Cormier would love to take over the mantle of UFC president from Dana White

Daniel Cormier is one fight away from calling it time on his glorious career

He is now contemplating life after retirement, and many believe that DC might be the future president of the promotion

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier is one final fight away from calling it time on what has truly been a glorious career as a professional fighter.

Cormier is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer in the UFC and the way he carries himself inside the Octagon, as well as outside of it, makes him an ideal example of true professionalism in every sense of the word.

Having reached the fag end of his career as a fighter, Cormier, who also works as an analyst and commentator with the UFC, is now contemplating life after retirement, and many believe that DC might be the future president of the promotion.

UFC president Dana White is a co-founder of the organization and has been the frontman of the fight sport since time immemorial now, and is almost synonymous with the UFC. However, a time will come when White too, will decide that it's time to call it a day. And being one of his ardent admirers, Cormier believes he may consider the opportunity to replace his boss if he's offered the role by the senior management.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, DC revealed that it would be insane for him to not consider the opportunity if it was ever handed to him by the UFC. Having said that, he also mentioned that he loves and respects the body of work White has under his belt and he wants the latter to continue for as long as he wishes to.

“I think if you ever have an opportunity or anyone has an opportunity to do a job like that, they would be insane not to hope to have that opportunity. But Dana’s going to be here for a long time. Dana’s the man.”

Post his fighting career, even if he doesn't get the role of the president, Cormier says he would love to remain associated with the UFC in other roles as well. Cormier says this is because he truly loves the organization and the fact that everyone working for the company is genuinely driven and youth-centric.

“Absolutely, I would love any job with the UFC. I love this organization. The one thing that really stands out the most for me is how much time, energy and effort the UFC puts into helping the youths. That stands out to me because that’s something I do. I know how important it is for Dana and the UFC to support local programs and support athletic clubs, support academic clubs. There’s just so many things that they do to try and help people around the world, it really makes me appreciate who I work for.”