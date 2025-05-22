Prajanchai analyzes Masaaki Noiri’s technical advantage in stunning win over close friend Tawanchai in Saitama

Prajanchai was shocked to see Tawanchai come up short against former two-division K-1 champion Masaaki Noiri.
In March, Noiri delivered perhaps the biggest upset in ONE Championship history, scoring a third-round TKO against Tawanchai at ONE 172 in Tokyo to claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.
Looking back on the stunning result, Prajanchai thinks that Noiri's speed played a pivotal role in defeating the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world titleholder. Appearing on The ONE Podcast, Prajanchai said:
"I was surprised that Tawanchai lost. I didn't think he would lose or make a mistake. I think Japanese fighters have great speed, and they probably started in K-1 rules, which gives them good speed already. When they put on the smaller gloves for Muay Thai, they get even faster, and they're also very accurate."
With back-to-back wins and a heap of momentum, Noiri's next task will be to trade in his interim title for undisputed gold against reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing king, Superbon.
Prajanchai eyes his own title unification fight with Jonathan Di Bella
While Noiri gears up for his title unification clash with Superbon, Prajanchai has his own champion vs. champion showdown to prepare for.
Also taking home gold at ONE 172 was Jonathan Di Bella, who delivered a dominant performance against Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to capture the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing crown.
With Di Bella's big win, the stage is set for a rematch between the Canadian-Italian kickboxer and Prajanchai, holder of both the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships.
Prajanchai bested Di Bella in their first-ever meeting at ONE Friday Fights 68 last year. Di Bella has been chomping at the bit to run it back ever since.
With his win over Sam-A inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena, he's all but guaranteed himself a shot at redemption and reclaiming undisputed glory.
If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.