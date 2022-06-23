Predicting the next UFC title fights in 5 divisions

UFC title fights are the biggest in the sport and draw immense attention from all over the world. With title fights typically headlining the PPV events that the UFC puts on each month, there are already several lined up. In a few divisions, however, it is less clear who will be competing for the title next.

Just next month, we will see big title fights like Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway and Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier. Other upcoming title fights include Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes, Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno, and Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards.

ESPN MMA



Kamaru Usman will face Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20.

For other divisions, the situation isn't official just yet. In some cases, it is just a matter of time but in others there are one or two more fights that will need to play out first. In others, it is simply just a question of who the UFC will ultimately choose to select for a championship opportunity.

Here are predictions for the next UFC title fights in 5 divisions:

#5 Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira II - UFC light heavyweight championship

Teixeira is currently the no. 1 ranked fighter at light heavyweight

The light heavyweight title picture is a murky one at present. Jiri Prochazka is the new champion but there are seemingly four men all in contention to challenge him for that belt. The fighters in question are Glover Teixeira, Jan Blachowicz, Magomed Ankalaev, and Anthony Smith.

Ankalaev and Smith are scheduled to fight on July 30. Given the strength of Teixeira and Blachowicz's cases, you would imagine it would take a special performance for either man to jump the queue. With that in mind, we will focus on the other two for now.

Blachowicz's most recent win came in bizarre fashion and isn't the type of performance that typically earns a fighter a title shot. Instead, the most logical decision appears to be booking the rematch against Teixeira. Particularly when you consider just how close he came to winning the first time around.

#4 Valentina Shevchenko vs. Miesha Tate - UFC women's flyweight championship

Tate is currently the no. 10 ranked fighter at bantamweight

UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faced, by far, her toughest challenge in recent memory against Taila Santos at UFC 275. However, with Santos set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury, that opens the door for a new challenger to enter the title picture.

Miesha Tate appears best placed to do so should she beat Lauren Murphy on July 2. A Murphy win would likely not be enough to secure her a title opportunity given she suffered a one-sided defeat to Shevchenko fairly recently. Tate has the name value and resume that would make this a big-time fight.

Tate's decision to move down to flyweight was likely substantially influenced by the fact that there is not a lengthy line of contenders in the division. Should the former bantamweight champion pick up a win in her next bout where she will be the favorite, expect this match-up to follow.

#3 Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones - Interim UFC heavyweight championship

Miocic is currently the no. 2 ranked fighter at heavyweight

The UFC heavyweight division has been in an interesting spot since January when Francis Ngannou defended his belt over Ciryl Gane. Ngannou has 0 fights left on his contract and won't be returning to action any time soon as he recuperates from injury. Therefore, an interim title fight seems destined to happen.

If that does indeed prove to be the case, Jon Jones seems like a lock to be involved in that fight. The greatest light heavyweight in history has been teasing a move up seemingly forever and it appears that moment may finally be arriving soon.

Aaron Bronsteter



Dana White says he's hoping to get Jon Jones back in the Octagon this summer ... telling TMZ Sports a fight against former heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic is an obvious move.

The greatest light heavyweight ever (and GOAT in the eyes of some) vs. the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.

The other half of the fight would surely belong to the greatest heavyweight of all time, Stipe Miocic. Miocic may have lost his belt to Ngannou but his resume speaks for itself and parinig him up with Jones is the biggest fight the UFC could put on in this scenario.

#2 Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev - UFC lightweight championship

Makhachev is currently the no. 4 ranked fighter at lightweight

At one point, UFC president Dana White stated that Islam Makhachev would have to defeat Beneil Dariush to earn a shot at the lightweight title. However, after Charles Oliveira was stripped of his title for missing weight in May, he seemed to be wavering on this decision.

Charles Oliveira on Islam Makhachev: 'What he does best, I do 10 times more'

Oliveira defeated Justin Gaethje that night and will undoubtedly be one half of the next title fight in the division. The lack of alternatives to Makhachev leads one to think this might be the fight that gets made. Michael Chandler lost to Oliveira only recently and Conor McGregor's return appears more likely to be at welterweight.

Therefore, it seems increasingly likely that it will be Oliveira vs. Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title. While there remain question marks over the strength of opposition Makhachev has faced, he has been demolishing his opponents in recent times.

#1 Carla Esparza vs. Weili Zhang - UFC women's strawweight championship

Zhang is currently the no. 2 ranked fighter at strawweight

Carla Esparza did not set the world on fire with her title-winning performance against Rose Namajunas. However, the way that fight played out means an immediate rematch won't be in high demand and so a new challenger will likely be selected.

Weili Zhang looks to have claimed that spot with her sensational victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk on June 11. That fight already appeared to be a number one contender's bout but the spectacular nature of the finish surely secured her the title shot.

Zhang Weili wants Carla Esparza in October in Abu Dhabi. However, the champion says the fight will happen on her timeline.



Source: NY Post Zhang Weili wants Carla Esparza in October in Abu Dhabi. However, the champion says the fight will happen on her timeline. Source: NY Post https://t.co/DY0sEMEV7O

Esparza and Zhang is the fight to make in the strawweight division and this one seems the most certain of all the predictions on this list. If talks aren't already in discussion for this bout, expect them to get underway before long. While Esparza is now a two-time champ, Zhang could well be the favorite heading into this one.

