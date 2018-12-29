Predicting the UFC champions at the end of 2019

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov still hold UFC gold at the end of 2019?

2018 has been an interesting year in the UFC, particularly when it comes to title changes. By the time UFC 232 is done, discounting Interim title fights, we will have seen a total of 17 title fights across the UFC’s various weight classes, with 3 of those titles changing hands thus far.

But what will happen in 2019? Will dominant UFC champions like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Max Holloway and Amanda Nunes hold onto their titles? Or will new contenders rise and take their titles away?

Only time will tell, but here are some predictions as to who will hold the UFC’s titles at the end of 2019.

#12 Heavyweight

Will Stipe Miocic regain his Heavyweight title in 2019?

Current champion: Daniel Cormier

Predicted champion: Stipe Miocic

Daniel Cormier has held the UFC Heavyweight title since his knockout of Stipe Miocic at UFC 226, but it’s hardly a secret that he intends to retire following one more fight – probably against Brock Lesnar – early in 2019. That means, assuming he beats Brock, that the UFC Heavyweight title will likely be vacated.

There are plenty of possibilities as to who might end up with the vacant title then, from Cormier’s returning former training partner Cain Velasquez to rising stars Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou, but the man I’m putting my money on is the former champ Miocic.

I can most likely see a scenario where the winner of February’s Velasquez/Ngannou fight ends up taking on Miocic for the vacant title – I’d expect Miocic to win a fight against someone like Derrick Lewis in the meantime – and while I’d have taken prime Velasquez to come out on top in that scenario, I’m not sure I can trust the version of Cain we’ll see after so many injuries. Remove Cormier from the equation and I still can’t see a big man on the horizon who’s better than Stipe, basically.

#11 Light Heavyweight

Dominick Reyes is my wildcard pick to hold the Light-Heavyweight title at the end of 2019

Current champion: Vacant

Predicted champion: Dominick Reyes

The UFC Light-Heavyweight title is currently vacant; Daniel Cormier has given up his title and Jon Jones will meet Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 to decide a new champion. Despite that, however, I’m going for a wild card in this division and stating that come the end of 2019, Dominick Reyes will be holding the title.

Why? I think Jones will beat Gustafsson, but I simply can’t see him keeping hold of the title – whether that’s down to more issues with PEDs, or whether he decides to vacate to move to Heavyweight I’m not sure, but either one is hugely likely in my mind.

So why Reyes? 205lbs is a thin division with Middleweight journeymen like Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos now part of the upper echelon, and so I think the time is right for Reyes – who’s clearly the best prospect in the division right now – to make a charge for the title.

After seeing him ease past Ovince St. Preux – a tough gatekeeper – in October, I just can’t see him struggling with the likes of Smith and Jan Blachowicz, and that would be enough to put him in line for the title. Gustafsson would represent a huge challenge for him of course, but I see something special in ‘The Devastator’ and I think he can usher in a new era at 205lbs.

