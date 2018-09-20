Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UFC News: Despite Conor McGregor's tweets, Dana White closes Presser to the public

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
126   //    20 Sep 2018, 07:42 IST

Enter
Your wish is not my command!

What's the story?

According to the latest sources from the UFC, the UFC 223 Press conference will still remain closed to the public. In an unexpected turn of events, this news has come out despite Conor McGregor's tweet earlier today stating that it will be open to the Public.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor hasn’t contested in a professional fight after losing the money fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate the Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov after he threatened Conor’s longtime friend and training partner Artem Labov.

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting Squad lead by Khabib. They will face each other on October 6th, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

The heart of the matter.

The UFC had ruined a lot of fans’ expectations when they had announced that the press conference won’t be open for the general public to attend, but in a recent turn of events, McGregor himself took to Twitter and announced that the presser will, in fact, be open for the public and fans. But the UFC Boss has ignored the 'Double Champ' and decided to make the event less interesting for the fans.

McGregor tweeted that the press conference will be open to the public and the only ticket fans need to attend it, is a bottle of Mystic Mac’s newly launches whiskey, Proper 12. He declared that his “soldiers” will be outside the arena to make sure that the fans with the whiskey are allowed inside. He added that the fans with two bottles will jump up the queue and go straight inside.

What's next?

If the new reports regarding the UFC 229 press conference are correct, only Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will be addressing the media on Thursday, September 20th in Radio City Music Hall, New York.

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC 229 Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov
Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand Thumbayil is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalarippayattu practitioner.
UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov roasts Conor McGregor fans...
RELATED STORY
A look at some of the fun prop bets related to Conor...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Conor McGregor's Coach makes great use of...
RELATED STORY
Khabib Nurmagomedov's 5 best UFC fights
RELATED STORY
5 UFC fights that matched the McGregor vs Khabib hype
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Conor McGregor will beat Khabib...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor is...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Defeat Conor Mcgregor...
RELATED STORY
UFC 229: Shocking details about the Conor McGregor vs...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Conor McGregor super-fan gets to meet his hero
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us