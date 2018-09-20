UFC News: Despite Conor McGregor's tweets, Dana White closes Presser to the public

According to the latest sources from the UFC, the UFC 223 Press conference will still remain closed to the public. In an unexpected turn of events, this news has come out despite Conor McGregor's tweet earlier today stating that it will be open to the Public.

Conor McGregor hasn’t contested in a professional fight after losing the money fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate the Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov after he threatened Conor’s longtime friend and training partner Artem Labov.

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting Squad lead by Khabib. They will face each other on October 6th, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

The UFC had ruined a lot of fans’ expectations when they had announced that the press conference won’t be open for the general public to attend, but in a recent turn of events, McGregor himself took to Twitter and announced that the presser will, in fact, be open for the public and fans. But the UFC Boss has ignored the 'Double Champ' and decided to make the event less interesting for the fans.

McGregor tweeted that the press conference will be open to the public and the only ticket fans need to attend it, is a bottle of Mystic Mac’s newly launches whiskey, Proper 12. He declared that his “soldiers” will be outside the arena to make sure that the fans with the whiskey are allowed inside. He added that the fans with two bottles will jump up the queue and go straight inside.

If the new reports regarding the UFC 229 press conference are correct, only Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will be addressing the media on Thursday, September 20th in Radio City Music Hall, New York.