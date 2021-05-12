Randy Costa explains why UFC 262 being held in Texas meant he wouldn't fight Adrian Yanez

Randy Costa has revealed a fight between him and Adrian Yanez was not booked for UFC 262 due to the Texas State Athletic Commission's policies about marijuana use.

While speaking to The Schmo in April, Costa had called out fellow bantamweight Adrian Yanez for a fight at UFC 262. The bout was scheduled for UFC Fight Night 193 on June 24.

After the UFC 262 co-main event involving Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz was pushed to a later date, Costa offered to fight Yanez at UFC 262 and fill up the empty slot.

However, the proposal did not come to fruition. Randy Costa took to Twitter and explained in detail how his marijuana use prompted him to stay away from the Houston, Texas card.

Randy Costa explains why the fight was not booked at UFC 262

In a lengthy statement, Costa explained that the possibility of not clearing the drug test due to marijuana use was the sole reason for the fight getting pushed to the June 24 card.

Texas has a very low threshold for marijuana consumption that could affect fighter pay and the outcome of the fight. Randy Costa wrote:

"Given that the event is less than a week away and the Texas commission has a very (unfairly) low Marijuana threshold, it's too much of a risk. While of course there's a good chance that I'd clear my system in time, it's also very possible that I don't."

Clearing the air on why myself and @yanezmma are not fighting this weekend at #UFC262....

NOT Adrian’s fault at all whatsoever.



We’re still set to fight July 24th... and I’m still 1000000% down to fight sooner if the opportunity presents itself... in a state other than Texas 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ojvkYO4mim — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) May 11, 2021

Many fighters in the UFC use CBD oils and other products to help with recovery and relaxation. Randy Costa added that he uses marijuana for better sleep. However, the consequences for testing positive for marijuana in Texas are, which prompted Costa to avoid taking the fight in the state. Costa further explained:

"The Texas commission suspends, fines, and overturns results for failed marijuana tests. I, like many other athletes and people, reap the benefits of marijuana to help with sleep. While I believe it's very unfair, it's still the rules and I have to play by them. I do not want to risk any of that or have any sort of negative reputation tied to myself and drug tests."

Randy Costa (6-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) was expected to fight Trevin Jones at UFC 259. He was forced out of the bout due to injury and was replaced by Mario Bautista. Costa is currently riding a two-fight winning streak and is coming off a spectacular head-kick knockout win over Journey Newson in September of 2020.