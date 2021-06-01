Becoming a top professional in any sport is a remarkable feat. Be it cut-throat competition or financial obstacles, there are a number of challenges in the way of becoming the best. Producing a star athlete is a rare blessing for a family but having two is even more remarkable.

There have been quite a few cases of two or more brothers following each other's footsteps into a particular sport or even different ones. Whether it's all siblings being pushed by their parents to get the best training or the younger ones simply chasing the older ones to glory, a lot of brothers and sisters have enjoyed elite MMA careers together.

In this article, let's take a look at the three toughest sets of brothers who have made a mark in the UFC.

Ranking the 3 toughest sets of brothers in UFC history.

#3 - Antonio Rodrigo and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Rodrigo and Rogerio Nogueira

Nicknamed as the 'Big Nog' and the 'Lil' Nog', the Nogueira brothers began training in MMA at a very young age. Rogerio aka 'Lil Nog' was an amateur boxer who won a number of accolades including the Brazilian Super Heavyweight Championship and the Pan American Games in 2006 and 2007. Before making his UFC debut in 2009, Rogerio fought for a few other MMA promotions, including Pride FC.

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira never won a championship title in MMA, but defeated a bunch of MMA legends like Alistair Overeem, Tito Ortiz and Rashad Evans. Out of 23 career wins, 'Lil Nog' secured 14 finishes, four of which came in the UFC.

However, Rodrigo or 'Big Nog' was an even greater force to be reckoned with. He is a former interim UFC heavyweight champion and was the first to win the title at Pride FC. He is one of only three men to have held championship titles in both Pride FC and the UFC.

From late 2000 to mid 2006, 'Big Nog' was on a relentless winning streak, as he lost against just one fighter in 24 fights, that fighter being Fedor Emelianenko. Out of 34 career wins, Rodrigo secured 24 finishes (three in UFC) and defeated legends like Randy Couture and Tim Sylvia.

#2 - Ken and Frank Shamrock

Although not biological brothers, both Ken and Frank Shamrock had identical stories growing up. Both siblings had tough childhoods and were involved in violence of some kind or the other. However, they were taken in and adopted by Bob Shamrock, who was known to adopt a lot of troubled kids and drastically improve their lives.

Ken Shamrock is considered one of the pioneers of MMA. He fought all over the globe in some of the most popular organizations like Pancrase, Pride FC, TNA, WWF and the UFC. Ken was the very first fighter to start a rivalry with the legendary Royce Gracie, and was also the winner of the UFC Superfight Championship.

He was also the inaugural Pride Openweight Champion and was active in combat sports for nearly 16 years.

The younger brother Frank followed in Ken's footsteps, winning the inaugural UFC middleweight championship. However, he proved a touch better than his older brother as he retired as a four-time defending undefeated champion.

Frank Shamrock defeated Tito Ortiz, something that Ken could never do in his MMA career. He also won championships at King of Pancrase, WEC and Strikeforce in the light heavyweight and middleweight divisions.

#1 - Nick and Nate Diaz

Nick and Nate Diaz sparring

Stockton's finest, Nick and Nate Diaz, are arguably the toughest and most beloved set in UFC history. The Diaz brothers have been at the center of some of MMA's most hyped fights, interviews and controversies. Nick Diaz began training in martial arts and also took up swimming in high school before finding a gracie jiu-jitsu facility, where he brought his little brother along.

Nick Diaz fought in a list of MMA promotions, including Strikeforce, Pride, EliteXC, WEC and the UFC. He won the WEC and Strikeforce welterweight titles in a gap of seven years. While he didn't win a title in the UFC, his antics during the Anderson Silva fight and his rivalry with Georges St-Pierre are on the first few pages of the book of badassery.

Meanwhile, Nick Diaz shot to fame after winning The Ultimate Fighter's fifth season in 2007. He went from Nick's younger brother to a superstar after submitting Conor McGregor at UFC 196, shocking the MMA world. The two brothers are also known to regularly violate UFC's policy regarding marijuana consumption without batting an eye.

The Diaz brothers remain the most savage names in the entire sport to date.