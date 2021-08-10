Ranking Israel Adesanya's 5 most special performances in the UFC

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is not only one of the best fighters on the roster but also one of the biggest draws in the sport right now. 'The Last Stylebender' is well on his way to becoming one of the greatest of all time, having already amassed a series of incredible wins in the UFC.

It took Adesanya only 20 months after making his promotional debut to become an undisputed UFC champion. Undoubtedly one of the best strikers we've ever seen grace the sport of MMA, the Nigeria-born fighter has used his extensive kickboxing experience to great effect in the UFC.

In just 20 months, Israel Adesanya has gone from making his UFC debut to becoming the 185lbs Champ. During this run he has defeated:



-Rob Wilkinson

-Marvin Vettori

-Brad Tavares

-Derek Brunson

-Anderson Silva

-Robert Whittaker



Mission complete. Well done, @stylebender. #UFC243 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 6, 2019

Adesanya suffered his first professional loss earlier this year against UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, but he is close to the top of the pound-for-pound list after clearing out most of his competition at 185 lbs.

Here, we attempt to tank Israel Adesanya's five most special performances in the UFC.

Honorable Mention: Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 2

#5 Israel Adesanya's UFC debut vs Rob Wilkinson - UFC 221

Feb11.2018



3 year ago today,



Israel Adesanya made his UFC debut.



He’s already the King of his division. pic.twitter.com/OliQ0OrW10 — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) February 12, 2021

In December 2017, Israel Adesanya signed a contract with the UFC after an undefeated 11-0 start to his professional MMA career, with all 11 wins coming by way of knockout. He made his promotional debut against Rob Wilkinson at UFC 221, at 28 years of age.

You could tell that there was something special about Adesanya the moment he stepped into the octagon. Soaking in applause and a special Bruce Buffer introduction, 'The Last Stylebender' turned in an incredible performance that turned heads immediately.

Wilkinson spent most of the first round trying to clinch and take the fight to the ground. While the Australian had some success, landing two takedowns in the first round, he couldn't maintain control as Adesanya showed great athleticism to reverse positions.

Adesanya came into his own in the second round, landing a series of punches that bloodied Wilkinson's nose. With around two minutes left in the round, he unleashed a barrage of knees, hooks, uppercuts and body shots to cause the referee to step in.

It wasn't a perfect performance from Israel Adesanya, but it was one that put him on the map. It remains one of his most special octagon outings to this day.

