5 best PPV main events in UFC history

There is no doubt that the UFC is the biggest promotion in MMA. Since its inception in 1993, the company has seen an exponential rise in popularity. Over the years, the UFC has lived up to its reputation by organizing some of the biggest events of all time.

With a roster comprising fighters like Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, it's obvious why people are amped up to see their stars take center stage.

Thanks to the hype created around its fights, the UFC has some of the best pay-per-view fights under its belt. On that note, here are the five best PPV events organized by the UFC in recent history.

#5. UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor

All hell broke loose when 'The Eagle' squared off against 'The Notorious' at UFC 229. 20,000 people had gathered at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada to watch one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history unfold. The winner of the fight would be crowned the undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

The back and forth at the press conferences had built hype surrounding the fight. McGregor was his usual self, with his trash talk and raucous personality.

Fans wanted to see if 'The Eagle' would remain unbeaten after the fight, or if McGregor would reclaim the title he never lost.

In the end, Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his title. He got Conor McGregor into a rear-naked choke and forced him to tap out in the fourth round.

The fight amassed a whooping 2.4 million PPV buys in the US. It remains the highest grossing MMA event of all time. It's also the only fight in the UFC to have crossed the 2 million PPV buys.

One of the chief reasons behind this was the bad blood between the two fighters. It isn't surprising to see a little rivalry between fighters. But UFC 229 showed utter hatred between Nurmagomedov and McGregor.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor have a history of bad blood. A few months before their fight Nurmagomedov was seen cornering Artem Lobov, McGregor didn't like the attack on his longtime friend.

Following the end of UFC 223 media day, McGregor was caught attacking a bus carrying Nurmagomedov and other fighters at the Barclays Center. McGregor threw a steel dolly, smashing one of the windows of the bus.

Fans were naturally eager to see the fighters carry this beef into the octagon.

