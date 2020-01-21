Raquel Pennington livid at Holly Holm for adopting defensive tactics during fight at UFC 246

Raquel Pennington walked inside the Octagon in the co-headliner of UFC 246 with steely determination in her eyes. She desperately wanted to overturn her loss against former Women's Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm in their rematch inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Well, turns out it just wasn't meant to be as she succumbed to a decision loss against Holm once again. The judges scored the fight 30-27 and 29-28 in favor of Holm. Pennington expressed her disappointment at the inactivity during the fight. She said that Holm was looking to avoid striking against her and spent most of the fight in the clinch.

“I wanted to fight not be hugged the whole time but that’s the fight game for you. This is a fight I’ve been waiting for for five years and this girl stalled and hugged me the whole time. She didn’t even want to fight me.”

On the other hand, Holm said that her job is to get in there and do what it takes to win the fight, regardless of what people feel about it.

“At the end of the day, I know that I want to go back and go, you know what, I could have done this better, or done that better. I could have done more. I already know what I want to do, and I don’t do this job for anybody. I do it for myself. I try to make the people around me proud of me. I want to make them proud. I love that I have fans, and I always want to give them the best show I can. Sometimes, I fall short of that. It just keeps me driven to want to move forward and keep getting better.”