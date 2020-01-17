Raquel Pennington seeks redemption against Holly Holm; predicts a finish

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Raquel Pennington and Holly Holm

With the date of her rematch against former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion, Holly Holm in the co-headliner of UFC 246 inching ever so close, Raquel Pennington has only one thing in her mind - a finish.

Pennington succumbed to Holm via decision when the pair met back in 2015, but this time around, she does not want to leave it to the judges. Speaking to MMA Junkie at a pre-fight press conference, she said that she is prepared to go for the kill in the rematch.

“I don’t want to go to the judges for this one. I have it in my head: Obviously I’m conditioned to go 15 minutes, but I have it in my head that max cap 14 minutes, and I mean, you have a boxer vs. a brawler, and that can become an ugly game, so I just plan to go out there and focus on my potential and everything that I’m capable of and just perform at my finest.”

In her last fight back in July, Pennington beat Irene Aldana and she hopes that a win against Holm will put her back in the title picture.

“So when I beat Holly, yeah, I feel like it throws me back up there, and obviously my ultimate goal is to get back to that world title. I’ve had to overcome a few, climb a few mountains and stuff, and so I definitely think that fight sets me up for that.”

Pennington revealed that ever since she lost to Holm, she had been gunning for a rematch and now that it is actually taking place, she is excited to go out there and put up a show inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

“You know I’m super excited for this fight. It’s been a fight in the making for five years now. It’s been something that, I’ve been motivated since back in 2014 when she got her hand raised, so I’m just extremely excited. I’m more than ready. I’ve watched it a few times and stuff, and I’ve looked at things, and I think I won that fight. So, hey, this Saturday when it comes, I’m going to do everything to make sure I win this fight.”