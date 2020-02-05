Rashad Evans reveals how Dominick Reyes can beat Jon Jones at UFC 247

UFC Fight Night Till v Masvidal

Who knows more about Jon Jones than Rashad Evans? Former teammates-turned-rivals and now friends, Evans has a large perspective on the MMA mystery Jon Jones and why nobody can beat him.

Speaking to ESPN, Evans was talking about why Jones has moved to a more conservative approach to secure a successful title defense rather than flashy show-stealing stoppages.

“You don’t know what you don’t know. You see other people get knocked out and you’re like, ‘Nah, I’ve never been rocked, never been hurt.’ You don’t think it can happen to you. But years go by, and you go through difficulties that make you see things differently.”

He went on to reveal what Dominick Reyes needs to do to beat Jon Jones at UFC 247:

“For Dominick Reyes, the best chance he has to beat Jon Jones is by fighting from that place of looseness, almost recklessness to an extent.

He elaborated, saying:

“That’s a place where Jon might not feel comfortable fighting anymore. He might shut down Reyes, sure. But fighting conservatively against a guy with no fear, you hesitate, and your opponent just goes for it. That’s a dangerous game.”

It's an interesting take on the fight. Similar to Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos, not many people are giving Dominick Reyes much of a chance - especially since many felt he lost to Volkan Oezdemir by decision despite getting his hands raised.

Either way, Reyes cherishes the underdog role and will look to prove people wrong in the main event of UFC 247. Will he finally be the man to beat Jon Jones? (excluding Jones' DQ loss) or will he fall to him just like the rest?

Advertisement

Tune into Sportskeeda's coverage of UFC 247 to find out!