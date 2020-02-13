Rashad Evans reveals the 'dark horse' of the UFC Light Heavyweight division

UFC 145: Jones v Evans

Rashad Evans was a guest on the JRE MMA podcast and had a lot to say about the current state of the Light Heavyweight division. Being a former Light Heavyweight Champion in his own right, he gave insight into the situation that Jon Jones currently finds himself in.

He told Rogan that his fight against Dominick Reyes was exactly what Jones needed at 205 pounds and it will likely delay a potential move to Heavyweight (H/T Bloody Elbow):

“This is exactly what Jon [Jones] needed in the light heavyweight weight class. Because it was getting kind of stagnant. And I think it needed some time to mature, but I think Dominick Reyes just said ‘yo you better stay here [in the division] for a little bit’,” Evans said.

He brought up the name of Corey Anderson - who's set to face Jan Blachowicz in a #1 contender's fight on February 15th. Evans called Anderson the dark horse of the division and Joe Rogan agreed with him.

“That’s the dark horse. I’ve been telling everybody. The way he [Anderson] knocked out Johnny Walker — and he’s angry,”

They acknowledged that Anderson made a statement last time by knocking out Johnny Walker and that the division has been sleeping on him:

"After that fight he was letting everybody know: ‘You f***ers been slippin’. You been sleeping on me. You guys have been pretending that I don’t exist. I’m out here beating the best in the world’,” Rogan said.

Evans stated that Anderson has felt disrespected for years and that has been fuel for him to train harder.

“The years of disrespect though. And that’s how he trained, he always trained with that mind-set that, ‘oh they don’t respect me’ that’s why he works so hard.”

Anderson could confirm his place as Jon Jones' next challenger by beating Jan Blachowicz at UFC Fight Night 167. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for our coverage of the event.