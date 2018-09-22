UFC News: Reebok designs walkout hoodie for Khabib’s youngest fan

It's Khabib time!

What's the story?

The UFC clothing partner Reebok has designed a walkout hoodie and jersey for the lightweight champion's youngest celebrity fan, popularly identified as 'Mini Khabib'.

In case you didn't know...

The UFC signed a six-year athlete-outfitting deal with Reebok in 2015, a deal which put an end to the sponsorship free market in the UFC. Fighters were no longer able to wear their own apparel sponsors or sponsor logos in the Octagon or during fight week.

People always ask how I became such a huge mma fan at such a young age so I thought I would share my story. Hopefully this answers any questions and explains my love for the sport and my appreciation to everyone who supports the sport .#ufc #khabibtime #UFC25YEARS pic.twitter.com/onntFlZnF1 — Mini Khabib (@Mini_Khabib) April 25, 2018

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will finally face each other on October 6th, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas. This fight will go down in history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time. Team Conor is literally in a war with team Khabib after the UFC 223 Melee in which 'Team Conor' 'trespassed into Barclays centre to retaliate for Khabib slapping Artem Labov.

The heart of the matter

Khabib Nurmagomedov's superfan 'Mini Khabib' expressed her gratitude towards Reebok via her social media handle for presenting her with the UFC themed personalized walkout gear. 'Mini Khabib' has become a popular MMA personality and is usually spotted at all UFC events wearing a papakha hat (Khabib hat).

She usually gets a place next to her idol Khabib during UFC open workouts and related events. She even got a chance to go into the Octagon after Khabib beat Edson Barbosa. Reebok designing her personalized UFC gear could be a hint that she has some major role on D-day when Khabib fights McGregor.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on the 6th of October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.