UFC News: Reebok designs walkout hoodie for Khabib’s youngest fan

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
4.26K   //    22 Sep 2018, 22:26 IST

Ent
It's Khabib time!

What's the story?

The UFC clothing partner Reebok has designed a walkout hoodie and jersey for the lightweight champion's youngest celebrity fan, popularly identified as 'Mini Khabib'.

Buy Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC Gear here

In case you didn't know...

The UFC signed a six-year athlete-outfitting deal with Reebok in 2015, a deal which put an end to the sponsorship free market in the UFC. Fighters were no longer able to wear their own apparel sponsors or sponsor logos in the Octagon or during fight week.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will finally face each other on October 6th, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas. This fight will go down in history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time. Team Conor is literally in a war with team Khabib after the UFC 223 Melee in which 'Team Conor' 'trespassed into Barclays centre to retaliate for Khabib slapping Artem Labov.

The heart of the matter

Khabib Nurmagomedov's superfan 'Mini Khabib' expressed her gratitude towards Reebok via her social media handle for presenting her with the UFC themed personalized walkout gear. 'Mini Khabib' has become a popular MMA personality and is usually spotted at all UFC events wearing a papakha hat (Khabib hat).

She usually gets a place next to her idol Khabib during UFC open workouts and related events. She even got a chance to go into the Octagon after Khabib beat Edson Barbosa. Reebok designing her personalized UFC gear could be a hint that she has some major role on D-day when Khabib fights McGregor.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on the 6th of October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand Thumbayil is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalarippayattu practitioner.
