UFC News: Referee and Judges for 'McGregor vs. Khabib' declared

What's the story?

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has declared the names of the referee and the three judges for the 'Conor McGregor Vs Khabib Nurmagomedov' Mixed Martial Arts bout which is to be held on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in the main event on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View. Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov recently addressed the media together for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York. The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad led by Khabib. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports.

Herb Dean is an American mixed martial arts referee and former fighter. UFC president Dana White and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, have called Dean the best referee in MMA. At UFC Fight Night Hunt vs Oleinik, Dean was heavily criticised for a late stoppage during his refereeing of a fight between Khalid Murtazaliev and CB Dollaway. Dana White stated after UFC 109 and UFC 160, that he thinks Dean is "one of the best referees" in this business.

The heart of the matter

The Nevada State Athletic Commission, the regulatory body of UFC 229 headliner has today voted unanimously to appoint Herb Dean as the referee for the 'McGregor Vs Khabib' fight. They have also declared the names of judges assigned for the title bout. They are Derek Cleary, Sal D’Amato and Junichiro Kamijo. The details were given out during a meeting held in Las Vegas

The referee and judges have been selected for Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/hUJNP7bQ74 — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) September 25, 2018

All the three judges will receive $1,600 for judging the event and the referee Herb Dean will be paid $1,900 for the job.

What's next?

McGregor hasn’t contested in a professional fight after losing the money fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.

This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.