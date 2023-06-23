"Reggie doing dishes" - NFL Star Reggie Bush's wife Lilit Bush shocks fans with her boxing skills

Former running back Reggie Bush was renowned for his toughness during his NFL career, but today, the spotlight was stolen by his wife Lilit Bush.

Lilit took to her Instagram feed to post a video of her training boxing with her coach Julian Chua at the Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, California, and appeared to show some serious skills.

Unsurprisingly, fans on the social media site were stunned by the former dancer’s boxing ability, with some posting some humorous comments in her feed. Some of them cracked jokes at Reggie Bush’s expense.

Check out some fan comments on Lilit's boxing skills below.

Instagram users comment on Lilit Bush's boxing skills

Reggie Bush’s NFL career ended back in December 2017. During his time with the league, he starred for the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and the Buffalo Bills, winning the 2009 Super Bowl with New Orleans

Prior to meeting his current wife Lilit in 2011, Bush famously dated WWE Diva Eve Torres and influencer Kim Kardashian.

Lilit Bush boxing: Has her husband Reggie Bush ever fought in boxing or MMA?

Fans on Instagram have been waxing lyrical about the boxing skills of former dancer Lilit Bush today, but has her husband, former NFL star Reggie Bush, ever fought in the ring?

The answer is no. Unlike former NFL players such as Greg Hardy, Marcus Jones and Brendan Schaub, Bush has never been tempted to pull on a pair of MMA or boxing gloves after his retirement.

However, he has shown interest in both combat sports in the past.

In 2017, Bush took to Twitter to proclaim that he was “done with boxing” following the controversial judges’ decision in the bout between Jeff Horn and Manny Pacquiao that saw Horn awarded a unanimous decision.

Reggie Bush @ReggieBush Yooooo I'm done with boxing Yooooo I'm done with boxing

In 2021, meanwhile, the former NFL star appeared on UFC Fight Pass’s talk show Extra Rounds, where he discussed then-UFC champions Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman.

Click here to watch Reggie Bush discuss Usman and Ngannou.

