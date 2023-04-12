Reinier de Ridder is laser-focused on matchup against Tye Ruotolo

ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder is immensely focused in the lead-up to his submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

'The Dutch Knight' is making his first appearance since losing his light heavyweight world title and unbeaten record to Anatoly Malykhin last December.

De Ridder's one-and-only submission grappling match under ONE Championship came against Andre Galvao—and it ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, Tye Ruotolo is 2-0 inside the Circle with a pair of submissions against Garry Tonon and, most recently, Marat Gafurov. Interestingly, Ruotolo’s mentor happens to be Galvao.

4 weeks out. I am still sharpening up. And so excited to show off what I can do against this young grappling phenom. 🔥🔥

Reinier de Ridder ready to fight his heart out, claims result doesn't matter at end of the day

The 32-year-old champ wants to get back in the win column at ONE Fight Night 10, and he tells ONE he's ready to fight his heart out. De Ridder said:

“I’ll do this fighting thing with all my heart. I’ll give all my time and all my energy, and I’ll go harder than anybody else in the gym. I’ll give everything for it. Sacrifice everything I can sacrifice for it.”

'The Dutch Knight' added, claiming:

“But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. The result doesn’t really matter. I’m okay. Regardless, as long as the kids are fine, they’re happy, I can be myself around them, then that’s enough. If it doesn’t go my way, if I get hurt … to be honest, as long as the kids are fine, I don’t give a f*** about myself. I’m alright. I’ll manage.”

Reinier de Ridder is 7-1 inside the Circle with submission victories against Fan Rong, Aung La N Sang, Kiamrian Abbasov, and Vitaly Bigdash.

Make sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to watch Reinier de Ridder take on Tye Ruotolo in a middleweight submission grappling showdown, live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

All of the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

Check out some of De Ridder's best moments inside the Circle below:

