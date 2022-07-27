“I beat every f*cking champion” - Reinier de Ridder targeting heavyweight crown in ONE Championship

Reinier de Ridder once again showed the world why he is the most dominant force in ONE Championship in the ONE 159 main event. ‘The Dutch Knight’ put away Russian juggernaut Vitaly Bigdash in the first round with an incredible inverted triangle to retain his middleweight world championship.

While discussing his finish in a post-fight interview, de Ridder was asked if the triangle was something that he had practiced and planned to use.

“No, man. This stuff, these moves, like they're deep in my body, man. They're in my DNA. If I get to a position, it just happens automatically. It was not something I was thinking of. It just happens.”

A former champion himself, Vitaly Bigdash was arguably Reinier de Ridder’s biggest test to date. Clearly, ‘The Dutch Knight’ passed the test with flying colors. When asked about the win and establishing his legacy in ONE Championship, de Ridder said:

“This is what I do. I beat the champions. I beat every f***ing champion. Now, maybe another one, maybe a little bit of a heavier one.”

‘The Dutch Knight’ alluded to a possible title fight in the heavyweight division with his comments. It’s no secret that the Dutchman has his sights set on a third world title and hopes to take on either the reigning heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar or the current interim world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

Reinier de Ridder says Anatoly Malykhin should be nervous after his ONE 159 performance

Given his undefeated status as the holder of two world titles, Reinier de Ridder is in a position to choose what he wants next. It’s clear from his ONE 159 post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson that ‘The Dutch Knight’ is ready to make a run at heavyweight gold.

“I’m done asking Mitch... You know what’s next.”

Confirming that ‘The Dutch Knight’ was referring to a heavyweight title opportunity, de Ridder said that he wanted to take on both Bhullar and Malykhin “in the same night.”

Unfortunately for de Ridder, he’ll likely have to settle for one or the other, given the two giants are set to collide in a still unannounced date. While de Ridder has been vocal about wanting to face Bhullar as the promotion’s reigning world champion, he has exchanged words on more than one occasion with interim titleholder Anatoly Malykhin.

Malykhin helped train Vitaly Bigdash for his ONE 159 main event. After the bout, de Ridder was asked if he believes Malykhin may be nervous about a potential showdown in the circle.

“He should be, he should be.”

Watch the entire post-fight interview:

