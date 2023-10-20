“Rematch with Superlek, 5 rounds” - Fans demand Rodtang take on Superlek in a world title rematch

Fight fans have demanded a world title rematch between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 after their first match ended on a controversial note this past September.

The highly anticipated ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title showdown between the two Thai strikers was unfortunately put on the back burner as soon as Superlek, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing champion, missed the scales by a whopping five pounds on the eve of their fight.

As a result, the pair negotiated a three-round, non-title catchweight fight for the entertainment of the fans.

Rodtang was handed his first Muay Thai loss of his ONE Championship career after the verdict swayed in Superlek’s favor.

Obviously unsatisfied by the results, Rodtang fans have taken to Instagram to demand a rematch on behalf of the champion as soon as they were prompted by the promotion this week as to who he should fight next:

However, as seen by the comments above, there are others who would rather see another mixed-rules showdown between ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson and the Muay Thai star.

Watching Rodtang avenge his submission loss to Johnson under MMA rules, for instance, is the type of fight many fans would love to revisit again.

But on the other hand, Takeru Segawa, the former K1 kickboxing world champion, also has some unfinished business with the Thai superstar. After many months of trash-talking between the two, fans are ready to find out who the superior striker is.

Looking closely, Rodtang’s rivals are clearly marked. It’s up to ONE Championship now to weigh in on all the comments and come to a final decision.