Responding officers reveal shocking new details on Jon Jones' DWI arrest

Albuquerque Police Department provides a detailed statement of the responding officers.

The date is revealed for when 'Bones' is due in court for hearing on bond arraignment.

Jon Jones

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico on charges of four different counts - aggravated DWI, open container possession, negligent use of firearms and failing to provide vehicle insurance.

Two members of the Albuquerque Police Department — Officer Brian Johnson and Officer Jason Brown — responded to the scene. Jones was arrested and his vehicle was towed away. New details about the situation came into light after the two responding officers submitted their respective statements. The first-hand accounts of the officers were acquired and reported by MMA Junkie.

Arrest details of Jon Jones revealed by Albuquerque Police

According to the first responding officer, Jason Brown, he heard a single gunshot at 12:58 am on Thursday early morning and drove to the location. There he found Jones in the driver's seat of a black jeep with the ignition on and an open bottle of Recuerdo Tequila on the floor behind the passenger seat.

Officer Brown reported he observed some green and leafy substance on Jones, which resembles marijuana.

"I observed an open bottle of alcohol on the floor behind the passenger seat. It was a 1/4 full bottle of Recuerdo, 40 percent alcohol. I asked the driver to hand me the bottle. I also observed that he had green leafy substance on his shirt and pants, consistent with marijuana. I identified the driver as Jonathan Jones."

Jones was asked by Officer Brown for papers of his vehicle, which he failed to provide. On getting an odor of intoxication from Jones, the officer requested the presence of a DWI officer.

"I asked Jones about the gun shot and he stated he did not know. I asked him why he was out and he stated he wanted to go for a drive. I asked him for his vehicle registration and proof of insurance. Jones fumbled with his documents and was not able to locate proof of current insurance. I also observed that Jones had an odor of alcohol coming from his facial area."

Officer Johnson's statement concurs with Officer Brown's. He added in his statement that Jones had "bloodshot, watery eyes" along with a strong smell of alcohol coming from his facial region. The fighter took field sobriety tests on the spot and did poorly on all three. He was arrested and transported to the Prisoner Transport Center where he was processed duly.

"I observed that he had bloodshot, watery eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his facial region. He admitted to driving earlier and had the intention to drive now. I asked him to exit the vehicle. Jonathan did field sobriety tests and performed poorly on all three of them. He also performed poorly on two out of three alternative tests. He was searched and arrested."

Jones' vehicle was towed away and during the inventory, a loaded black handgun was found underneath the driver's seat. Officer Brown also located a spent round outside the driver's side door, the caliber of which matched with the located firearm. Both the handgun and the lapel camera on the officers were tagged into evidence.

According to the statement given to MMA Junkie by the Director of Communications at Bernalillo (N.M) County district attorney's office, Michael Patrick, Jones is due in court on April 8 for the bond arraignment hearing. He is currently no longer in custody, as per Albuquerque's Metropolitan Detention Center inmate list.