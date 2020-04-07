Revamped UFC 249 card announced including massive main event for interim lightweight title

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier previously stated that even though it looked highly unlikely, president Dana White would surely keep his word and get UFC 249 done on the scheduled April 18 date. And now White has definitely lived up to Cormier's expectations.

UFC 249 faced a lot of hurdles, starting from change of location to main event fighters pulling out, as well as being subjected to outrage from a section of the media for holding a sporting event in these trying times.

However, the indomitable spirit of White wasn't to be subdued. The man promised to give the fans something to look forward to and that's precisely what he did, stacking a massive fight card for fans around the globe.

On Monday, via their social media pages, UFC announced a new card for the freshly revamped UFC 249, including a new main event featuring Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight title.

The only fight which remains unchanged is the explosive co-headliner which will see Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas run it back in a rematch of their encounter from UFC 237. A total of 12 fights have now been confirmed for the event taking place in a yet undisclosed location. UFC 249 was originally scheduled to go down inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York but had to be shifted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.