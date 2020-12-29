Revealed: The huge team helping Conor McGregor prepare for Dustin Poirier rematch

Conor McGregor is assisted by a massive team ahead of his UFC 257 clash against Dustin Poirier, revealed Phil Sutcliffe, The Notorious One's boxing coach.

Speaking to TheMacLife, Sutcliffe stated that McGregor has an incredible crew around him, helping the Irish fighter stay in shape and hone his skill set.

Sutcliffe revealed that McGregor is being trained by his long-time coach, Paddy Braddy, along with himself. In addition to that, the former UFC lightweight champion is assisted by Andy O'Neill, a famous cutman. Raj Vrinceanu is another expert who is helping McGregor embellish his striking skills.

"He (Conor McGregor) has Team Crumlin on board, he has Paddy Brady, myself, he has our famous cutman, Andy O'Neill and Raj Vrinceanu. He's going back to his roots where he learned all them fundamentals," said Sutcliffe.

Sutcliffe also added that McGregor has Tristin Kennedy in his ranks, a nutritionist coach who does "unbelievable work" to help the Irishman maintain his physique.

To make sure that McGregor improves his wrestling skills, he has Sergey Pikulskiy in his corner as his wrestling coach, while Colin Byrne looks after his strength and conditioning.

As sparring partners, McGregor has Dylon Maron, Paul Alexander, and William Hayden. Sutcliffe asserted that Hayden is one of the brightest prospects in Irish boxing, at the moment.

"In his (Conor McGregor's) boxing, in particular, he is looking very very sharp. We had Dylan Moran, and we had Paul Alexander training, and we also had one of our own famous boxers here, we had William Hayden, who is 11 times Irish champion. He could be the next big thing in the boxing game, like he was sparring him as well," Sutcliffe noted.

Advertisement

McGregor also did a few rounds with 2016 European Schoolboys gold medallist Willo Hayden pic.twitter.com/8GFl6e9rEV — Joe O'Neill (@J0E_90) April 18, 2019

Conor McGregor returned to Crumlin Boxing Club in 2019

Conor McGregor started learning boxing at the age of 12 under Phil Sutcliffe at the Crumlin Boxing Club. Last year, the 32-year-old returned to his boyhood training center and reunited with his coaches, including Sutcliffe and Paddy Braddy.

In the aforementioned interview, Sutcliffe said that it would have been better had McGregor made his way back to the club prior to his super-fight against Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

However, it is rumored that "The Notorious" may fight another boxing legend in Manny Pacquiao soon, and the Crumlin Boxing Club could play a major role in his preparations for that fight.