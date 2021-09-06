"I don't fear anybody" - India's Ritu Phogat  following landmark win in ONE atomweight GP

Ritu Phogat welcomes all challengers after securing the biggest win of her MMA career so far. The former wrestler produced a real coming-of-age performance against Meng Bo at the ONE Women's atomweight world grand prix on Friday.

Speaking to the media after the fight, Phogat said:

"I'm not bothered if it's Stamp [Fairtex] who's the best or whoever else. I don't fear anybody. Whoever comes into the circle to fight me, will see the Tigress in me."

The 27-year-old faced the biggest test of her career against Meng Bo - a fighter with a reputation for being the hardest hitter in the division. Bo came into the bout as one of the favorites to win the competition. She boasts a CV that includes a win over former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili. Bo came into the contest riding an impressive seven-fight winning streak.

🤯 Ritu Phogat’s RIDICULOUS Comeback 🤯



“The Indian Tigress” took everything but the kitchen sink from Meng Bo en route to a RIVETING upset win in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix! @PhogatRitu #ONEEmpower #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/U3yAkAvE1B — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 5, 2021

It all looked to be going according to the script when Bo cracked Ritu Phogat with big shots. She also had Phogat in an armbar in the first round. The Indian star showed tremendous resilience to escape before producing a fantastic overall performance. She dominated her opponent on the ground.

All three judges scored the contest in favor of the Balali-born grappler.

What's next for Ritu Phogat?

Phogat will now face one of Stamp Fairtex, Seo Hee Ham or Itsuki Hirata in the semi-final.

With wins over two of China's best fighters in Lin Heqin and No.2-ranked Meng Bo, Phogat has proven that she's ready to beat the elite.

"Although she has more experience than me I have proved I am the best with this win, so it feels great," said Ritu Phogat.

She also claimed that the victory boosted her confidence and that she now feels ready to take on any opponent the GP can throw at her.

"I am ready to take on the next opponent no matter who and prove that I am the best in the competition," she added.

ONE fans will be able to vote for who they want to see Ritu Phogat fight next. After the first bout, the promotion opened up the link at ONEFC.com/vote so the audience can pick their chosen semi-finalists.

