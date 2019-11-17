Ritu Phogat's MMA debut match - What happened at ONE: Age of Dragons?

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 17 Nov 2019, 07:55 IST SHARE

Ritu Phogat

At ONE: Age of Dragons, the Mixed Martial Arts company had a stacked card. While the entire card was rather impressive, there was one particular fight that a country of a billion people was focused on, as Ritu Phogat, the Indian fighter from one of the country's most famous wrestling companies, made her debut in MMA.

Who is Ritu Phogat?

Ritu Phogat is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist. She is not the first person in her family to have achieved this, as both her elder sisters, Babita and Geeta Phogat also achieved the same. In India, the successful blockbuster Amir Khan movie 'Dangal' was also based on her life.

Heading into the fight, her main goal in life was to become the first-ever Indian woman to win the World Championship.

When and where did Ritu Phogat make her MMA debut?

Ritu Phogat made her debut at ONE Championship's Age of Dragons event, which took place in Beijing, China.

Her fight took place at 4 PM IST on 16th November in 2019.

Who was Ritu Phogat's MMA debut opponent?

In her first-ever MMA fight, Ritu Phogat faced South Korean fighter Kim Nam-hee. It was Kim Nam-hee's professional debut as well, having fought in the amateur division of MMA before.

Their fight took place at Atomweight.

What happened at Ritu Phogat's MMA debut?

Ritu Phogat's MMA debut took place at Atomweight. She came out to AR Rahman's rendition of Vande Mataram. The fight went on for only three minutes before Ritu Phogat was able to secure a quick TKO win in her debut.

She executed a takedown in the opening moments of the fight and then another a couple of seconds later. She did damage with the Ground and Pound in her second takedown. She then mounted the Crucifix position and pounded on her opponent, until the referee had to stop the fight.

Advertisement

The win came for her at 3 minutes and 39 seconds, with the referee calling a stop to the fight.

🇮🇳 DOMINANT DEBUT 🇮🇳

Indian phenom Ritu Phogat scores a Round 1 TKO against Nam Hee Kim to pick up her first victory in mixed martial arts! @PhogatRitu#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #AgeOfDragons pic.twitter.com/J2WCjwAhBT — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 16, 2019

You can read more about what Ritu Phogat had to say here, as Riju Dasgupta caught up with her for an interview ahead of her debut MMA fight. Meanwhile, follow Sportskeeda for all the latest MMA and UFC news.