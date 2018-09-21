Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UFC News: Robin Black talks about Conor McGregor's 'Art of War' tactics

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
83   //    21 Sep 2018, 20:28 IST

yojnE
Enjoy the Hostilities

What's the story?

Canadian Mixed Martial Arts analyst Robin Black just went live with some interesting analysis about yesterday's UFC 229 press conference. He also pointed out a few 'Art of War' tactics applied by the Irishman during the presser.

In case you didn't know...

Robin Black is a world renowned Mixed Martial Arts expert and analyst. He is known for his passionate style and unique psychological and technical breakdown. Black is one among the top talents in combat sports broadcasting. He has commentated for many combat sports tournaments across the globe and is presently part of Bahrain-based BRAVE CF.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov addressed the media together for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York. But unlike past media appearances, only the press was present to witness the show. McGregor completely unloaded his stored up wrath on his UFC 229 opponent and reigning 155-pound titleholder Khabib.

The heart of the matter

Black has once again used his extraordinary knowledge of martial arts to see what others don't and has revealed it to the world. This time Mr. Black went live on YouTube to speak about his interesting observation and 'Art of War' strategies applied by Conor during the UFC 229 press conference.


In the video, Robin talks about how McGregor initially tried to undermine Khabib's basic actions and eventually dug deep into off-limit areas like family, religion, politics, and allegiance to his Nation.

Robin stated that these powerful words will have an impact on the outcome of the fight. He further explained the reason why McGregor, who is an atheist, mentioned the Lord's (Jesus) name before Khabib.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on the 6th of October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Robin Black will be back with more interesting analysis and breakdowns about the UFC 229 card in the coming days.

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand Thumbayil is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalarippayattu practitioner.
