BREAKING: JP Buys set to fight Marcus McGhee at UFC Vegas 78 after latter's scheduled bout falls apart

JP Buys is reportedly set to replace another fighter in an upcoming bantamweight matchup. Buys has been roped in to compete at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event that will take place on August 12, 2023.

The UFC on ESPN: Luque vs. Dos Anjos event, aka UFC on ESPN 49 or UFC Vegas 78 event, will feature several exciting matchups, including the return of JP Buys. Initially, a bantamweight bout between Marcus McGhee and Gaston Bolanos was booked to take place at UFC Vegas 78.

However, it's now being reported that Bolanos is out of his scheduled matchup against McGhee. According to Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes, Bolanos is out of his fight against McGhee and will be replaced by Buys. The report indicated that Buys is booked to fight McGhee at UFC Vegas 78.

Per sources: Gastón Bolaños is OUT of the Aug. 12 UFC card. JP Buys will replace him vs. Marcus McGhee

Additionally, MMA journalist Marcel Dorff confirmed the report by suggesting that Bolanos won't compete at the event and that the UFC has booked McGhee to fight Buys instead.

"G.Bolaños out. Marcus McGhee will now fight JP Buys at #UFCVegas78 on August 12th. (first rep. @CCLegaspi) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2023"

JP Buys' most recent fight saw him suffer a first-round TKO defeat against Cody Durden in their flyweight (125-pound) bout in June 2022. The South African MMA stalwart is currently on a three-fight losing streak.

Regardless, Buys will look to return to the win column in his next matchup, a bantamweight (135-pound) bout against McGhee at UFC Vegas 78.

As for Marcus McGhee, he's on a three-fight win streak. McGhee's last fight was a 140-pound catchweight bout that saw him beat Journey Newson via second-round submission in April 2023.

