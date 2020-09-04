Cody Garbrandt reportedly tests positive for COVID-19; Update on upcoming Flyweight title fight

Cody Garbrandt is scheduled to headline UFC 255 in a Flyweight Championship fight against Champion Deiveson Figueiredo. While he's only one won fight since 2017, his name value and last win over Raphael Assuncao seemed to be enough to convince the UFC to put him a Flyweight title fight.

Perhaps Cody Garbrandt is what the Flyweight division needs, but for now, he's going to be in isolation as he has tested positive for COVID-19, according to AG Fight.

AG Fight reported that Cody Garbrandt felt some mild flu symptoms and has been isolating. However, it shouldn't affect his title fight and UFC 255 headliner fight.

UFC 255 is expected to feature to Flyweight title fights. While the men's title fight will headline the show, the co-main event will feature Valentina Shevchenko defending the Women's Flyweight title against Jennifer Maia.

While the UFC's testing system has been impeccable, it hasn't stopped multiple fighters from contracting COVID-19. Cody Garbrandt's opponent Deiveson Figueiredo had tested positive for COVID-19 in May but quickly recovered.

There have been a few headliners scrapped due to COVID-19 as well. The most significant one was perhaps that of Gilbert Burns - who had to pull out of UFC 251 less than a week before the PPV due to COVID-19 - and was replaced by Jorge Masvidal instead.

Will Cody Garbrandt be done with Bantamweight?

The UFC's ranking system is criticized and for a good reason. Cody Garbrandt suffered three consecutive defeats since 2017 and a single win over Raphael Assuncao was enough for UFC to make him ranked third in the Bantamweight division.

UFC will be hoping for a big name like Cody Garbrandt to win the Flyweight title. The 125-lb division has suffered from a lack of promotional success and star power. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt could change that.