Ryan Hall set to make his return after a 10-month absence at UFC Oklahoma

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the return of Ryan Hall, who is set to step back into the Octagon at UFC Oklahoma against Ricardo Lamas on 2nd May 2020. Hall, who hasn't competed in the UFC since 2019, will be stepping back into the Octagon for the first time since last July.

Ryan Hall vs Ricardo Lamas set for UFC Oklahoma

Over the years, Ryan Hall has established himself as one of the greatest UFC Featherweights of all time, however, despite being one of the top-ranked fighters' in the division, the promotion had failed to find an opponent for Hall.

But, on Tuesday, UFC officially confirmed the return of Hall against Ricardo Lamas in a Featherweight bout that has been added to the UFC Oklahoma card for May 2, 2020.

Here is the official announcement made by the UFC:

This will be Hall's return the promotion for the first time in 10 months and his most recent win was a win over Darren Elkins at UFC Sacramento. Lamas, on the other hand, will come into this bout on the back of a loss to Calvin Kattar at UFC 238.

When is UFC OKC?

UFC Oklahoma is set to take place on the 2nd of May 2020 and will feature the return of Ryan Hall against Ricardo Lamas.