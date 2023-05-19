Sage Northcutt bares desire to compete in ONE’s submission grappling: “I’m really interested”

Can you imagine the electric Sage Northcutt participating in ONE Championship’s burgeoning submission grappling scene?

Truth be told, that idea may have seemed silly a few months back. However, after witnessing the elite striker’s massive improvements on the ground at ONE Fight Night 10, it could soon become a reality.

Northcutt’s triumphant comeback was one of the biggest storylines in the promotion’s successful United States on-location debut earlier this month.

Moreover, the method by which he won against the dangerous Ahmed Mujtaba was no doubt, one of the biggest shockers from the stacked event.

The athlete, who comes from a karate and kickboxing background, performed a textbook heel hook to force the tap just 39 seconds into the match.

After the bout, a delighted Northcutt said that he was extremely proud to showcase what he’s been working on during his almost four-year hiatus from the Circle.

In a recent appearance on the Fistivities with Karyn Bryant & Renato Laranja Podcast, the 27-year-old detailed his plans to re-negotiate a supposed MMA match with former lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki:

“Absolutely, yeah. That’s my plan. The next one that I’m in talks with ONE Championship is obviously going to be MMA. Trying to see whether the fight I had scheduled before is going to happen.”

While a world title shot at 170 pounds is his ultimate goal, the Team Alpha Male and Evolve MMA stud also bared his desire to compete in all-grappling matches, adding:

“After that, maybe submission grappling. I’ve been really interested in that, I’ve been working my jiu-jitsu over all these years, and it was four years since my fight I just had and the fight I had before that, so I had a lot of time to work.”

Do you think Sage Northcutt has what it takes to succeed in submission grappling? Prime Video subscribers can relive his highlight reel-worthy submission over Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10 free of charge.

