Sage Northcutt raves about his love for iconic anime One Piece

Sage Northcutt seems to be finding new interests over the past few months, and his latest hobby looks to be binge-watching some anime.

In an interview with Fistivities with KB and Renato Laranja, the American star revealed that he’s starting to get into the iconic shounen anime One Piece.

Northcutt looks like he’s just in the first arcs of the series but has since found his favorite characters in main protagonist Monkey D. Luffy and supporting character Roronoa Zoro.

“Yeah, I’ve been watching quite a bit of anime actually like a show called One Piece. Yeah, it’s quite good. Oh, there’s a guy in One Piece, his name is [Monkey D.] Luffy, he’s like the main character. Then there’s a guy named [Roronoa] Zoro. He’s like a swordsman. Yeah, Zoro’s pretty awesome.”

‘Super’ Sage still has a ton of episodes to consume, though, since One Piece is one of the longest-airing anime around with 1,061 episodes and counting.

While he’s been using his free time a bit well, the lightweight contender hasn’t forgotten to put in the work in his mixed martial arts journey.

Northcutt is coming off a stunning submission win over Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video after nearly four years of sitting on the sidelines.

The 27-year-old had to deal with injuries and a bout with COVID-19 before he matched up against Mujtaba at ONE Championship’s on-site debut in the United States.

Despite his long absence, Northcutt showed why he’s still a force to be reckoned with in the stacked lightweight division.

Though he’s known as an overwhelming striker, Northcutt decided to take the match to the ground and submitted Mujtaba with a heel hook 39 seconds into the bout.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available on replay for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes