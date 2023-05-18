Sage Northcutt worked on his cardio in Lake Tahoe to tackle Colorado elevation 

At ONE Fight Night 10, Sage Northcutt made his long-awaited return to the Circle after a four-year break from the spotlight.

His enforced hiatus as a result of injuries, surgery, and COVID-19 finally came to an end when he stepped inside the Circle to face Ahmed Mujtaba on Friday, May 5th.

Sage made his comeback to the lightweight ranks with a sublime first-round heek hook, giving him a much-needed win under the Singapore-based organization's banners.

He had a long time to think about this fight and prepare for his comeback until the right date appeared. Making his return in front of the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for ONE’s on-ground debut event in the United States, the stage was set for ‘Super’ Sage to put on a show.

One aspect of the fight that he did need to take into account was the elevation given Colorado’s elevation and how the difference in altitude can affect an athlete’s performance.

In an interview with Karyn Bryant on the Fistivities podcast, Sage Northcutt spoke on how he tackled this factor during his camp and how it didn’t influence his training all that much:

“I did a little bit, but not much. I heard people going out there a month early to get used to Colorado altitude. I was training in Sacramento with Urijah Faber and Team Alpha Male, and we’re not too far away from Lake Tahoe.

He added:

“So, I’d just like go up to Tahoe, 6,000, 7000 feet altitude, and I was just like pushing my cardio up there. Even though I wasn’t staying up there for weeks. But I feel when I went to Colorado after a day or so, I felt pretty good.”

Watch the full interview below:

Fans in North America can watch Sage Northcutt’s fight and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 bill via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

