Sage Northcutt recalls his time on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt shared details on his involvement with The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.

Airing in 2021, ONE Championship put their unique spin on the popular reality series The Apprentice, popularized in North America by former host and President of the United States, Donald Trump. The show featured 16 contestants competing against one another in a series of business and physical challenges, with the winner scoring a $250,000 job offer.

The series also featured some of the biggest names in MMA, including Angela Lee, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Rich Franklin. Joining the fray was Sage Northcutt, who shared details about his experiences while filming the series in a recent interview with the promotion.

“I got to film The Apprentice [available on Amazon Prime Video], to be on two episodes of the first season. That was a blast. That was so much fun filming. It was interesting too, during all the COVID stuff, like the protocols. That was an interesting time."

He added:

“I had so much fun like the dragonboat races. I had a great time. It was so cool. The show turned out great too.”

On Friday night, Sage Northcutt will make his long-awaited return to the Circle after nearly four years of sitting on the sidelines. Meeting him in the center of the Circle will be Pakistani mixed martial arts champion Ahmed Mujtaba.

Northcutt will enter the bout boasting a solid 11-3 record with eight of his victories coming by way of submission or KO. His opponent will come into the matchup similarly experienced, holding a record of 11-2 with eight wins coming via finish.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch Sage Northcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba, plus all the action from ONE Fight Night 10, live and free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

