Sage Northcutt reveals he ‘had chills’ just thinking about ONE Fight Night 10 return

After being away from competition for almost four years, Sage Northcutt was filled with a bucketload of emotions before he made the walk to the circle at ONE Fight Night 10.

Dropping to a shocking debut loss against Cosmo Alexandre at ONE: Enter the Dragon in May 2019, ‘Super’ Sage wasn’t too sure what to expect in his hotly anticipated return at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Despite that, the Californian native masked his unstable mindset and stuck firmly to his game plan to wrap up his return inside only 39 seconds, finishing the Pakistan superstar with a heel hook.

Speaking on his mental state before the win, Sage Northcutt revealed that he didn’t have it easy from the moment he was called out of the red locker room to get himself prepared for his comeback duel.

He told Spinnin Backfist:

“Yeah, I think so. It might have been a little bit of that [my adrenaline being on such a high because I finished my fight so fast]. And also, I'd tell you what, as I was walking out to the event, even the rehearsal, [and while] my opponent was walking out."

The ONE Championship athlete added:

“They had a screen to watch my opponent walking out on the screen, and I had chills just watching all that. I felt pumped up. That's how much adrenaline I had.”

Catch Northcutt's comments from 28:40 onwards:

Sage Northcutt hopes to build on his first victory to establish himself as a genuine contender to the lightweight ranks of the Singapore-based organization.

Catch his quick highlight-reel finish at ONE Fight Night 10 via replay on Amazon Prime Video, exclusively available to fans in North America.