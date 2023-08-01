Sage Northcutt says ‘there could be an upset’ when Jarred Brooks faces Mikey Musumeci

Sage Northcutt wouldn't minimize Jarred Brooks' chances against Mikey Musumeci when ONE Fight Night 13 takes off this Friday, August 4.

The Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male athlete will be watching closely when his two countrymen battle for the flyweight submission grappling world title from the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'Darth Rigatoni' will undeniably be the favorite in this submission-only matchup. But 'Super' Sage feels fans and analysts might be sleeping on Jarred Brooks' grappling pedigree.

The 27-year-old told ONE Championship:

“There’s always a chance that someone can be in a position where there could be an upset.”

Jarred Brooks, for his part, has let the worldOR know that his ground game is the strongest aspect of his well-rounded arsenal.

Moreover, his two submission wins on the ONE global stage, against Lito Adiwang and Bokang Masunyane, have helped him put more trust in his skills on the canvas.

However, when he returns to the circle in less than a week, his next opponent, Musumeci, is a grappling specialist in a league of his own.

The multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion captured the inaugural world title with a solid display over Cleber Sousa. He has successfully defended it against two world-class wizards on the mats in the form of Gantumur Bayanduuren and Osamah Almarwai since.

Jarred Brooks, however, could pose a different threat to the usual pace and aggression that he’s accustomed to. So it’s all for taking in this exciting clash at ONE Fight Night 13.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video can catch all the action live and free this Friday, August 4.