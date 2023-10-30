Salty Chael Sonnen says 'boxing's credibility' is Saudi Arabia's 'new fuel to burn' after Fury vs. Ngannou ended in split-decision

Chael Sonnen has claimed that boxing's credibility is in the gutter following the contentious result between Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou.

The former UFC heavyweight champion arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia preparing to make his professional boxing debut against the lineal heavyweight champ. Ngannou had been written off by almost everybody, with many expecting a demolition-esque performance from 'The Gypsy King'.

What transpired, however, was one of boxing's greatest debuts. Francis Ngannou went toe-to-toe with Fury across all 10 rounds and even dropped him in the third with a heavy left-hook. The Brit was even left bloodied and bruised by the end of the final bell, whereas Ngannou had barely a scratch on him.

The controversy then came as Tyson Fury was awarded a split-decision. One judge scored the fight 95-94 for Ngannou, whereas the other two had it 96-93 and 95-94 for Fury.

Many fans, including the boxing elite, felt as though Ngannou had clearly won the fight and the decision is being viewed as yet another stain on the sport's integrity.

Following the result, Chael Sonnen took to social media to express his anger at the decision and boxing as a whole. 'The American Gangster' penned a sarcastic and whitty response to Saudi Arabia, where he claimed the fight was an obvious fix. He tweeted:

"INCREDIBLE NEWS!!! CLIMATE CRISIS AVERTED. Saudi Arabia discovers NEW FUEL to burn instead of Oil!!! BOXING'S CREDIBILITY."

Chael Sonnen rips into fan who claims they lost their entire net worth betting on Francis Ngannou

Chael Sonnen recently condemned an MMA fan after they claimed they had made a substantial bet on Francis Ngannou to defeat Tyson Fury.

Before the events that transpired in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last weekend, one fan caught the attention of Sonnen after stating that they had bet their home and their life savings on Francis Ngannou emerging victorious. The user also claimed their wife would divorce them if the bet didn't come in.

Chael Sonnen wasted no time in refuting their claim and called them out for fabricating a narrative financial loss. He tweeted:

"You did none of those things. The only thing worse than losing your life savings is making people want to believe that you lost your life savings. That’s a very twisted mindset. Disturbing that you would faint failure as to way to look like a doofus in hopes of garnering social status."

