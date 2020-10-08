Sean Brady vs. Belal Muhammad: Everything you need to know about the UFC Welterweight fight

Sean Brady (13-0) is presently scheduled to face Belal Muhammad (17-3) in a Welterweight matchup at UFC Fight Night 186 on December 19th, 2020.

Brady is an undefeated prospect who’s been making waves in the MMA community with his performances and has come a long way since his professional debut in 2014.

On the other hand, Muhammad has competed in organizations such as Bellator and Titan FC prior to entering the UFC in 2016. Going by the moniker ‘Remember the Name’, Muhammad is widely respected for his iron chin and gritty fighting style.

Sean Brady vs. Belal Muhammad is a fight that represents the underrated and overlooked talents not only in UFC but in MMA as a whole.

Besides, the fight also signifies a clash between an up-and-coming fighter with a considerable amount of potential and a crafty veteran who has cut his teeth with the very best in the sport for several years.

Today, we take a closer look at this upcoming bout that’s perhaps flying under the radar in MMA circles but could turn out to be a barnburner.

Here’s everything you need to know about the UFC Welterweight fight between Sean Brady and Belal Muhammad.

#5 UFC fighter Sean Brady is a disciplined and undefeated MMA technician who is still underappreciated

Sean Brady is a dedicated and hardworking fighter

Sean Brady has won 13 straight fights since debuting in 2014 and has never tasted defeat in the realm of professional MMA competition.

Brady put on one of the best performances of his career against Tajuddin Abdul Hakim in February of 2019, defending his Cage Fury FC Welterweight Title via fourth-round TKO.

In fact, Brady’s brilliant showing against Hakim earned him a UFC contract, following which, the former has competed in and won three fights inside the Octagon.

Sean Brady defeated Court McGee and Ismail Naurdiev via unanimous decision in back-to-back dominant showings in the UFC.

However, Brady’s most impressive UFC outing came in the form of a technical submission victory over Christian Aguilera in August of this year. That also earned him ‘Performance of the Night’ honors.

One of the lesser-known and overlooked facets of Brady’s MMA arsenal is his unwavering discipline.

Of course one could argue that most people in a fighter’s circle of friends and training partners tend to shower words of high praise on their fighters in regards to their hard work, discipline, and dedication towards the sport.

Nevertheless, what makes Sean Brady stand out is his discipline under the bright lights. Be it the gym or the MMA cage, his discipline and focus remains unchanged. Brady’s aim isn’t to impress anyone, but rather to stay focused and accomplish his goals.