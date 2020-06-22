Belal Muhammad says people use ranking as an excuse to not fight him

Belal Muhammad had some strong words about the ranking system used in the UFC.

Belal Muhammad said that fighters use ranking system as an excuse to dodge fights

UFC Fight Night: Muhammad v Good

Belal Muhammad secured a big win last week at UFC Vegas 3. He defeated Lyman Good and improved his record to 17-3 and extended his streak to three fights. In the post-fight press conference, Belal Muhammad decided to target not a fighter but the excuse they used to not fight him.

Belal Muhammad said that fighters were using UFC rankings as an excuse to not fight him. He added that in reality they were afraid of facing him and were using the number next to their name as an excuse. Belal Muhammed said that when fighters use this reason UFC simply moves on to the next fighter. He said

“These ranked guys are afraid to fight, man. All these guys use the number next to their name as an excuse not to fight. ‘I don’t want to fight below me, I don’t want to fight below me.’ During this time right now, as you can see with Jorge Masvidal and all of them, Dana White is going to pass up. ‘You don’t want to fight? Alright, we’re moving on to the next guy"

Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) wants to see UFC rankings dissolved: "The only thing that number does for them is give them an excuse to say no."#UFCVegas3 | Full interview: https://t.co/p0nkGlzlsE pic.twitter.com/y0IWNxmDwz — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) June 21, 2020

Belal Muhammad explains why he feels ranking should be banned

Belal Muhammead even gave a solution to the problem. He said the UFC simply needs to get rid of these rankings. He said that the rankings simply didn't mean anything. Belal Muhammad added that he personally felt that he could beat anyone in the top 15 and hence should get to face one. Belal Muhammad said that these fighters are just happy to have a number next to their name.

“They need to get rid of these rankings because they don’t mean anything. I feel like I can beat anybody in the top-15 right now, and I’m good enough to beat anyone in the top-15. Just cause they have a number next to their name doesn’t mean they’re better than me. The only thing that number does for them is give them an excuse to say no. ‘I’m not going to fight below me, I’m not going to risk my number.’ That’s what all these guys are doing. These are the type of guys that are just happy to have a number next to their name.”

The move sounds radical but at some level does make sense. Maybe instead of removal, the system needs a reform that can allow more mobility for fighters not mentioned on the lists. At the end of the day, ranking does become a crucial factor in determining who gets the next title shot.