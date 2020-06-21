Belal Muhammad extends win streak to three

Belal Muhammad picks up an important unanimous decision win.

The Chicago native grabs a win that will put him on the ranked list.

Belal Muhammad

The solid side to side foot work turned out to be the difference for Belal Muhammad. The welterweight did what was necessary to defeat Lyman Good at UFC on ESPN 11 which took place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both 170ers were dealing with father issues. Last month, Lyman's father passed away; and Belal's father's phone store in Chicago was looted. As far as the fight goes; it started with a quick exchange.

Lyman was cutting off Belal Muhammad's angles and had Belal's back against the fence. But he was only throwing a single strike at a time. He did cut Belal under the right eye as Belal chose a kicking attack early. Muhammad's constant stance switches frustrated the New Yorker.

Belal Muhammad momentarily got a take down and started mixing up his attack better. As his jab began to find a home on Lyman. A right hand by Good rocked Belal but he continued to answer Lyman. An accidental head butt then opened another cut by Muhammad's right eye.

The duo's pace then picked up for round 3 as Belal Muhammad got rocked a couple of times, going down for a second. Lyman's right hand became piston like as they started phone booth fighting. Belal managed to drag Good to the mat in the closing minutes and looked unsuccessfully for a rear naked choke.

With the unanimous decision win for Belal Muhammad, it gives him a 3 fight win streak in his 20th professional fight. It also is a safe assumption that come Tuesday morning he will be in the top 15 in the division.