UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs. Volkov Results - Possible fight of the year candidate, Heavyweight record broken in the main event

The latest UFC on ESPN event had the quick finishes, some grueling contests, and one incredible FOTY candidate.

The main event ended up being a one-sided affair in favor of Curtis Blaydes.

UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs. Volkov.

UFC aired another decent-looking UFC on ESPN fight card from the UFC Apex that was headlined by a heavyweight scrap between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov.

Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos squared up for a featherweight co-main event, in what ended up being a potential fight of the year candidate. The women from the Bantamweight division, Raquel Pennington and Marion Reneau, faced off in one of the fights on the main show of the UFC on ESPN card.

Welterweights Lyman Good and Belal Muhammad had a stand-up affair in the second fight of the main card. A catchweight contest between Jim Miller and Roosevelt Roberts rounded up the main card that had a few potential matchups capable of stealing the show at UFC on ESPN.

Let's run through the results and highlights of UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs. Volkov:

UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs. Volkov Results - Prelims

Bobby Green def. Clay Guida via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Tecia Torres def. Brianna Van Buren via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Advertisement

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Oskar Piechota via TKO (punches) (4:50, Round Two)

Gillian Robertson def. Cortney Casey via submission (rear naked choke) (4:32, Round Three)

Justin Jaynes def. Frank Camacho via TKO (punches) (0:41, Round One)

Lauren Murphy def. Roxanne Modafferi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27. 29-28)

Austin Hubbard def. Max Rohskopf via TKO (retirement) (5:00, Round Two)

UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs. Volkov Results - Main Ca

#5 Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts (Catchweight - 160 lbs)

Miller vs. Roberts.

It's astounding when you think of the fact that Jim Miller has been fighting in the UFC since 2008. Nearly twelve years later, Miller stepped inside the Octagon for the 35th time in 2020.

The experienced veteran took on UFC prospect Roosevelt Roberts in the main card opener, and this one didn't last long.

It all ended with a first-round armbar submission.

Roosevelt sent in a kick in the early stages, and Miller read it thoroughly, caught it and took the fight to the ground. Miller assumed top control and held onto the dominant position as he managed to ping Roberts on his back.

'The Predator' attempted to get back up on his feet, but Miller wanted to wrap things up quickly, and he trapped Roberts' arm. Miller extended the arm and forced a verbal tap out of Roberts.

The 36-year-old Lightweight returned to the win column with the submission victory, and 'A-10' seems like he still has a lot left to offer in the stacked 155 lbs division.

Result: Jim Miller def. Roosevelt Roberts via submission (armbar) (2:25, Round One)

JUST. LIKE. THAT!



Jim Miller gets the sub on his 35th UFC fight! #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/OfuHI9tTW6 — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) June 21, 2020

FIGHT NUMBER 35. WIN NUMBER 21. 👏



The ageless @JimMiller_155 turning back the clock! #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/lbNhWl6zuz — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 21, 2020

Not done yet! 😤@JimMiller_155 keeping his name in the history books with that one! #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/NNgQgT6B7M — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 21, 2020

1 / 5 NEXT