Sean O'Malley and Devin Haney trade barbs over social media amid their surprise beef

With Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou now in the past, Sean O'Malley and Devin Haney appear to have their eyes on setting up another crossover boxing match.

O'Malley, the UFC bantamweight champion, was previously rumored to be more interested in boxing Gervonta Davis. However, conversations with Haney seemingly heated up following the conclusion of the Fury vs Ngannou super fight.

'Suga' Sean took their Saturday night trash talk to another level with the tweet:

"Alright let's meet up"

Sean O'Malley's tweet was a quote tweet response to Haney tweeting at the UFC champion:

"Don't get ahead of yourself. I will still f*** u up."

O'Malley last fought for the UFC in August, when he secured a TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling to win the bantamweight belt. 'Suga' has yet to defend the title but has already drawn comparisons to Conor McGregor due to his superstar status.

In an appearance on ESPN's First Take following his win over Sterling, O'Malley spoke on his thoughts on potentially fighting Davis. In the interview, O'Malley stated that he 'loves' boxing and would be interested in making a return to the sport.

Sean O'Malley has not been linked previously to Haney outside of fan comments but could potentially be interested in the fight for similar reasons. Like many combat sports stars, O'Malley is far more interested in the 'prize-fighting' business than defending against top UFC bantamweight contenders.

Devin Haney has not competed since defending his unified championship status against Vasiliy Lomachenko in May in a controversial decision. However, Haney is currently scheduled to face Regis Prograis at 140 pounds for the WBC super lightweight title.

Should a hypothetical Haney vs O'Malley fight materialize, Haney would undoubtedly be a massive favorite, as with all 'boxing vs MMA' fights. However, Sean O'Malley actually has a 1-0 professional boxing record, having defeated David Courtney in 2016.