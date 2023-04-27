Sean O'Malley weighed in on Belal Muhammad's massive weight cut ahead of his fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 288.

O'Malley uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he discussed the idea of Muhammad cutting an enormous amount of weight as he looks to finally earn a welterweight title shot. He mentioned that the massive weight cut on short notice could affect his performance against Burns, who is coming off a fight with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287.

He said:

"This fight's at 170[lbs]. So, let's just say he's 200[lbs], so that's 30lbs...I mean, I wonder what Gilbert [Burns] is. If Gilbert's not dealing with that necessarily, I think that affects your performance 100 percent and then one is two extra rounds." [0:45 - 1:10]

'Sugar' then talked about 'Remember The Name's thought process and motivation to cut a massive amount of weight. O'Malley mentioned that with what's possibly at stake, he doesn't believe it is wise to do so, saying:

"The sh*t that that dude's had to do and win to even get to this point is absolutely insane, so if he is cutting that much weight, strategically, business-wise, I'm like that might not be the smartest thing but who knows, he goes out there and beats him, the dude's a genius, so it's tough to say." [1:37 - 1:55]

It is an important bout for Muhammad and Burns as the winner could challenge the winner of the upcoming welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Check out the full video:

Sean O'Malley shares his thoughts on Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will face off in a boxing bout on Aug. 5 🍿 Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will face off in a boxing bout on Aug. 5 🍿 https://t.co/i0ZFIoKbGb

Sean O'Malley shared his thoughts on the upcoming boxing bout between former TUF winner Nate Diaz and Jake Paul, which is scheduled to take place on August 5.

During the affromentioned video, 'Sugar' noted that there could be extra motivation for Diaz as he prepares for the bout. He mentioned that he believes that the Stockton native will look to prove something when he makes his professional boxing debut against 'The Problem Child', saying:

"I feel like he's gonna train harder than he had for some of his UFC fights...Dude, he can't go out there and lose to Jake [Paul]...Like ego-wise, Nate's [Diaz] a gangster, bro. People still look at Jake, he's a boxer, he can box, he can throw, but he's still Jake Paul to some people." [20:01 - 20:23]

