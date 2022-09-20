"Right now I'm financially free" - Sean O'Malley offers peek into money management, owning multiple homes and 1.6 acre property

Sean O'Malley recently gave fans a peek into his financial management and investments.

Fame and fortune coming into a young person's life aren't normally ideal. However, the UFC rising star recently proved to be mature beyond his years when he revealed how he manages his finances to set him up for a successful future.

Appearing in Anatomy of a Fighter's short documentary, O'Malley gave viewers a look at his properties. Young athletes often spend their money on luxury items such as sports cars, jewelry, and watches, but O'Malley believes it's more practical to spend money on multiple homes and land.

However, the UFC fighter clarified that acquiring real estate is not something he only does for fun or to show off. Instead, he looks at it as an investment that will pay off somewhere down the line.

"I was always pretty good with money and like, and once you've have a certain amount of money in your bank account, it's like, 'F***! I wanna buy something. I wanna buy a car or some shit.' I'm like, 'Well, I don't need to do that.' Sometimes I get the urge, I just wanna buy something expensive. I wanna spend a f***ing $100,000m, $200,000. Like, well, if I buy a house, I still get that high from buying something and it's an investment. So, that's kind of how that happened."

Reflecting upon his career, Sean O'Malley acknowledged that he has a limited amount of time to secure his fortune. With that in mind, the 27-year-old said his goal is to be financially independent by the time his career is over.

"Yeah, I'm investing my money because at the end of the day, when it's all said and done, I don't wanna have to do any jobs that I don't want to. Like, I wanna be free. Right now, I'm financially free. I can do whatever the f*** I want as long as I keep winning fights. But in 10 years, 12 years, 15 years – I wanna be able to be done."

Sean O'Malley comments on his upcoming bout with Petr Yan

Sean O'Malley is expected to take on the toughest test of his career so far at UFC 280. The implications of fighting Petr Yan aren't lost on O'Malley, who assured his fans he's training as hard as ever for his upcoming fight.

"I've never watched tape. I've watched a little bit. Like, when I fought Pedro [Munhoz], I watched a little bit of the 'Dom' [Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz] fight. I watched a little bit – But for this, for Petr, I've watched more," O'Malley said on the Timbo Sugar Show. "And this hasn't been a ton, but like a little bit of the s*** you sent me. I've watched more on Petr than I have for previous opponents."

Sean O'Malley will take on former bantamweight champ Yan on the main card of UFC 280 next month. A victory for 'Sugar' guarantees a rankings boost as well as a possible title shot.

