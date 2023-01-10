With Jake Paul looking to face Nate Diaz in either the boxing ring or the mixed martial arts cage, Sean O'Malley discussed how the matchup could affect the legacy of the MMA legend. Speaking on his podcast, TimboSugarShow, the No.1-ranked bantamweight stated:

"Would that f**king ruin Nate Diaz's legacy? It didn't ruin Anderson Silva's... He never gets dropped ever and then Jake Paul knocks him out. Boxing's different with those wraps and it's just a different sport... That'll be interesting. I'm curious to see how that all plays out. I'm super curious."

O'Malley also shared his thoughts on how he thought the matchup would likely play out, adding:

"Nate would probably choke him if I had to guess... If Nate beat him in boxing, they wouldn't fight in MMA. I'm sure those contracts, there's ways to get out... We'll see. Does it happen? I don't think Jake and Nate happens."

It is unclear if Paul and Diaz will fight. However, Paul, the former YouTube star , has now proposed a boxing match followed by a mixed martial arts bout. He has since signed with PFL, adding further complexity to a potential meeting inside the cage. It remains to be seen if a contract can be agreed upon.

Watch Sean O'Malley discuss the impact of a fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz below (starting at the 4:23 mark):

Sean O'Malley shares his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Andrew Tate

Leading up to UFC 280 in October, Sean O'Malley spent some time with controversial former kickboxer Andrew Tate. The No.1-ranked bantamweight recently shared his thoughts on the news that Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, have been arrested for human trafficking.

Speaking on his podcast, TimboSugarShow, O'Malley stated:

"They're clearly intelligent in some ways. If they were making bread, and they were doing it illegally, I don't think they would be on the internet as much, talking as much, as they do. Putting theirselves out there so much if everything wasn't f**king just good."

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are incarcerated in Romania as they face charges of human trafficking. They are currently being held in detention for 30 days as they await trial. If convicted of the charges, the Tate brothers will reportedly face up to 20 years in prison. They reportedly had their assets seized by the Romanian government.

Watch Sean O'Malley discuss the arrest of Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate below (starting at the 3:40 mark):

