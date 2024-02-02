Is Dustin Poirier fighting at UFC 299 or not? 'The Diamond' finally has an answer for the fans.

Sean Strickland broke a record at UFC 297

Sean Strickland lost the title at UFC 297 to Dricus du Plessis, but successfully set a divisional record at the event. Per the promotion's official record book, the American broke the record for the most significant strikes in a middleweight championship fight, landing 173 blows on the South African.

Strickland and du Plessis together made the record for most significant strikes attempted (762) and total strikes attempted (777) in a middleweight bout.

Dustin Poirier makes a 180-degree turn on the Benoit Saint Denis fight

Just a day after announcing that his fight against Benoit Saint Denis was off due to "no contractual agreement", Dustin Poirier surprised fans with a bombshell. He stated on X that the fight is back on at UFC 299 on March 9.

'The Diamond' wrote:

"Sorry folks, I jumped the gun, I couldn't get a hold of my manager for a few days. I just spoke with him and Hunter. Misunderstanding on my part. Fight is on! See you March 9th Miami!!!"

Several MMA fighters as well as Poirier's wife Jolie reacted to his tweet.

Meanwhile, Dana White blasted MMA media members for reporting "clickbait" on contract situations.

Sean O'Malley predicts Marlon Vera rematch

Sean O'Malley predicted how the rematch against Marlon Vera would go in a recent interview with Helen Yee.

"I mean, there's a possibility it does [go to a decision], he's never been submitted, never been knocked out. He's very very durable, I just truly truly believe that I am on another level and that I'm going to bring a level of performance that the UFC has never even seen. I think I'm going to hit a level that people will be shocked at."

The two are set to clash in the main event of UFC 299 on March 9.