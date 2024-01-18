Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis to be civil during UFC 297 press conference after hugging it out? Exploring the chances 

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland will defend his title for the first time against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297.

The two fighters have a history between them, having clashed verbally last year and were also involved in a physical brawl at UFC 296. However, the latest visuals from a UFC 297 Embedded Vlog suggest that the two are on cordial terms with each other again.

Strickland and du Plessis are seen shaking hands and embracing each other, with the challenger even introducing his girlfriend Vasti Spiller. The two exchanged pleasantries and wished each other luck too.

Check out the clip below:

Their spat earlier included insensitive comments from du Plessis over Strickland's childhood abuse and trauma related to it. 'Tarzan' had sounded off a warning to du Plessis not to broach the topic again and also confirmed that he received a positive response.

“I actually sent him a message. Dude, listen, Dricus: We’re going to go try to murder each other, but if you bring that s**t up again, I will f*****g stab you... He was cool about it... I’m just saying that’s a line that, when crossed, it transcends fighting... If I go to Canada and you bring that up, well, guess what? I’m going to go to jail, they’re going to deport me, and we spent eight weeks of training for no f*****g reason.”

Check out Sean Strickland's full comments below (8:17):

Dricus du Plessis states that his focus remains on the fight against Sean Strickland and not on making comments

At UFC 297's media day, Dricus du Plessis also weighed in on a sensible course of action for fight week.

Du Plessis stated that the priority was to compete and win inside the octagon rather than expressing himself on the microphone. He deemed last year's verbal argument at a press conference as a necessary victory against Sean Strickland, who is an especially strong trash-talker.

The South African said:

"For me right now, the last press conference was winning on the mic. That was winning with Sean Strickland at his own game. Right now, this week where we’re at, I’m not here to do that. I’m here to be the middleweight champion of the world. My focus is on fighting, not making jokes. Getting the crowd to laugh, no, that’s not why I’m here. I’ve already won that battle. That battle is won. Right now, the battle that needs to be won is the one coming Saturday night and that’s where my mind’s at."

Comments from either side and both fighters' demeanors suggest that there will be no unnecessary or unsportsmanlike clashes this week.

Check out his full comments below (3:07):