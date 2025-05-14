“Share that burden “ - John Lineker offers his message to people struggling with mental health

Former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker is a strong advocate for mental health. Having personally known people around his circle who have struggled with it, he knows all too well the need for it to be addressed accordingly.

He shared his experience with mental health issues in an interview with ONE Championship, highlighting how it has the potential to be fatal, citing two instances in his life where a teammate and a relative took their own lives because it became tough to deal with.

'Hands of Stone' offered his advice to those struggling with mental health issues, stressing the importance of sharing with others what they are going through.

Lineker said:

“People need to stop wanting to carry the burden alone. People need to share their burden because we really can’t do it alone. So, if you have something inside you that you can’t bear anymore, share it with someone, look for someone who can listen to you, someone who can help you. Don’t keep all the burden to yourself. Share that burden so that it becomes lighter.”

A veteran martial artist for almost two decades now, John Lineker, 34, said he has made sure part of his development is dealing with the mental stuff that goes with what he does and balancing things out.

While he admits he has his bad days, he makes sure that with the help of the people around him, he does not get consumed by whatever bothers him.

John Lineker shares how he deals with adversity in his career

John Lineker has had a lot of success in his martial arts career but shares it is not without its adversities. Which is why as much as he trains to win for each match, he is also preparing himself to be ready if ever things do not go his way.

It is something that is part of the fighter that he has become, telling ONE Championship in an interview a couple of years back:

“I reflected on how to get back into the game [every time I hit a roadblock], how to stay focused, so I worked on that psychological part a lot.”

John Lineker has over 53 matches under his belt in his professional martial arts career, winning 39 of them. For the last seven years, he has called ONE Championship his home and has expanded his horizons, competing in Muay Thai and kickboxing apart from his traditional lane of MMA.

